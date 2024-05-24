Parents prepare for a hot Memorial Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla — Thousands of people are expected to pack the beaches this weekend and many of you are probably planning to spend the holiday weekend outdoors.

Parents at Julian B. Lane shared their tips and tricks on how to keep their kiddos cool.

"Come out early because if you don't, you're not going to be able to use the equipment. The equipment is going to burn them. So, if you get out here early, enjoy the equipment, let them run and get their yayas out, and before we leave we enjoy the splash pad," Sharon Hyde explained.

Now that some schools are out and summer is in, it's important to remember heat is the leading weather-related killer in the united states.

"That means hurricanes, tornadoes and everything else and in Florida people are actually surprised by that but it is something we stress especially going into the holiday weekend," Meteorologist Jason Adams explained.

If you're feeling fatigued or having cramps that may be a sign you're overheating.

"There are different symptoms that come with different types of heat illness. The biggest thing, the first thing you may notice is that you're starting to feel a little light-headed. Maybe even dizzy. Nausea is another sign and of course excessive sweating," Jason Adams added.

Excessive sweating can mean your body is going into overdrive to try and cool itself down.

"You just have to be careful. We've had some instances where it's been close to a problem when we've gotten over heated before. One of my kids overheated before so it's kind of scary," Chrissie Wallingford said.

Always remember that's it's crucial you stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and if you can— limit your outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.