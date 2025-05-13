Painting company gives back to those in need with a Fresh Coat for a fresh start

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa painting company is using its time, equipment and expertise to give back to those in need, one non-profit at a time. You could say it’s a Fresh Coat for a fresh start.

It may look and feel like just another home remodeling project, but Jamie and Tami Kent, the founders of the No More Foundation, know it’s going to be life-changing.

“Our heart and passion is to connect the community to care for the most vulnerable,” said Tami.

Since 2020, they have provided safe housing and survivor support services to 473 victims of human trafficking across Tampa Bay. They are in the process of renovating their fourth house.

“Verified victims of human trafficking that just didn’t have anywhere to go because there weren’t enough beds, so we started banging that drum, sharing the need,” said Tami. “This house is a perfect example. We had generous donors who saw the need and said, ‘We wanted to contribute.' So they bought the house, but the house needed a ton of work.”

That’s where Matt Boden, owner of Fresh Coat Painters, stepped in—armed with a ladder, a brush, and a big heart.

“We try to do a pro bono project once a quarter to help out certain foundations in need, whether it’s a room, the outside of the house. We definitely want to give back to our community that gives us so much,” said Boden.

Boden understands first-hand how valuable non-profit organizations can be in a person’s life.

“We helped out with the National Pediatric Foundation. I’m a cancer survivor, so that one kind of spoke to me,” said Boden. “The No More Foundation has been wonderful. I have family members who have dealt with similar situations, so that also spoke to me.”

Tami said she was “blown away” when Fresh Coat contacted her about painting the house for free.

“It means so much to us. Not just the painters here doing the physical work, but the recognition that there are local businesses that believe in the work of the No More Foundation, willing to give their time, their talent,” said Tami.

Without the help from Fresh Coat, this project would have cost the No More Foundation around $5,000. Instead, that money can be put into their services, helping victims get back on their feet.

“The women feel it. When you meet with them, they know they are not alone, they know that there are people who are cheering them on, that are there to make beautiful, safe spaces for them, to restore and find healing and hope,” said Tami.

Boden hopes to inspire other small business owners by showing them that there are many ways to give back.

“I think I’m one voice. It takes a village to help out these types of foundations,” said Boden. “Giving them that Fresh Coat makes them feel more welcome, they are at home, and really kind of energize them into taking their next steps.”