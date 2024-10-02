Options and assistance are available if you need temporary housing after Helene

Hurricane Helene has left many homes uninhabitable. Assistance is available if you need a place to stay while you get back on your feet.

Ryan Stubbs, owner of RV Temporary Housing, said that in one day, he received more than 200 calls from people who had been flooded out of their homes by Hurricane Helene.

"This storm is all floods. People just can’t live in a house when it had 3-4 feet of water in it,” Stubbs said.

His company helps storm victims with temporary housing by providing RVs and campers that they can park in their yard while rebuilding their homes.

“This camper is about 26 feet, you have bunk beds in the rear, queen bed in the front, full kitchen, full bath, a table and sofa,” Stubbs said.

They also work with the homeowner's insurance company.

“We try to be cheaper than a hotel. Our average is $125 a night. You're staying on your own property, that way you can oversee the repairs in the future. A lot of people have pets, you can't have pets in a lot of hotels,” Stubbs said.

If you’ve been displaced, you should first check with your insurance provider to see if they cover housing needs. If not, then you can apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 17 Florida counties who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Helene, may receive help with temporary lodging from FEMA.

Financial help for temporary lodging can be used to rent a house or apartment.

“We know that families are different sizes. If it’s an apartment that suits them, we ask them to get an apartment. If they need a house because they have a lot of children or a large family, they can do that as well,” said FEMA spokesperson Marty Bahamonde.

FEMA may also reimburse those who have paid out-of-pocket for lodging. It is important to apply for FEMA assistance as soon as possible.

“We already have over 100,000 people that have applied and more than $2 million is already in people’s bank accounts. The sooner you apply, the sooner you’re going to get some of that financial assistance,” said Bahamonde.

You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA’s helpline toll-free at 800- 621-3362.