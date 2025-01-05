One dog lives, second dog unaccounted for after house fire: Officials

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Fire crews saved one dog from a burning home; the second dog has not been found, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

The fire happened at 5825 Little River Drive in Tampa around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

According to HCFR, the homeowner at the residence called 911 and said the home was engulfed in flames with two dogs inside.

HCFR arrived at the home within four minutes of being dispatched, and crews immediately attempted to go into the burning home to retrieve the pets.

Crews were able to rescue one of the dogs before crews had to evacuate due to unsafe conditions and the roof collapsing on the home.

According to HCFR, fire crews could not find the second dog.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour, according to officials.

HCFR said that no firefighters or residents in the home were injured.