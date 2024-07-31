Watch Now
Officials report construction accident at Tampa International Airport arrivals

TAMPA, Fla. — A construction accident has been reported at Tampa International Airport Wednesday morning.

TPA officials said police are investigating after the accident occurred near Blue Arrivals.

TPA accident

All Blue Arrivals automobile traffic is being rerouted to Blue Express Arrivals while they investigate.

TPA added that there will be no impacts to flight operations. There are no other details available at this time.

