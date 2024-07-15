Nonprofit CANDO's robotics camp training scientists of tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. — The Caribbean-American population continues to grow in Tampa Bay, and there is one local organization that’s going the extra mile to provide these families with summer activities that are designed specifically for them.

This is the first summer that the nonprofit organization, the Caribbean American National Development Organization, also known as CANDO, is hosting a robotics camp for kids ages 9 through 12.

“I’ve learned how robotics, like robots, can help us with worldwide problems,” said 10-year-old Tristan Rouse.

Rouse is in the process of programming a robot that has the potential to clean up our oceans.

“Robots can go into the water if it’s polluted. They can take out all the trash, so the sea animals and other people can stay safe,” said Rouse.

These students are learning about more than just robotics. They’re learning life lessons.

“If you make mistakes, you keep trying, you keep trying and trying and trying until you get it right,” said 9-year-old Samson Younge.

CANDO offers the camp free of charge. They hope it becomes a summer tradition.

“The organization was established in 2010, and the primary objective is to provide economic and social sustainability programs to support the Caribbean American Community here in Tampa Bay, which is an under-recognized, underserved segment of the community,” said executive director Francis Joseph.

Joseph said he wishes he had a camp like this when he was a kid.

“I was excited just seeing it. I wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

“I feel pretty lucky because this is a new opportunity for me,” said student Issac Rodriguez.

The instructors, who are from the Brooks Debartillo Collegiate High School Robotics Program, said it’s remarkable how much growth takes place in the matter of one week.

“Like these kids just come in and they are like, ‘I don’t know how to use this robot,’ and the next thing I just see them coding. They don’t need to ask me for help at all,” said instructor Christofer Gajadharsingh.

Who knows, this could even be the beginning of an illustrious career.

“If I want to be a scientist, this will help. I just have to remember everything, basically,” said Rouse.