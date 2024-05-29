Nicki Minaj adds Tampa stop to Pink Friday 2 World Tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready, Barbz: Nicki Minaj is going on tour, and she just added a stop in Tampa.
The hip-hop icon announced the second leg of The Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which will include a stop at Amalie Arena this fall. The tour currently holds the record for the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman and is in the top 10 highest-grossing rap tours of all time.
Minaj will be performing songs from her new album Pink Friday 2, including the platinum-certified "Super Freaky Girl," which rose to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.
The artist is set to take the stage at Amalie Arena on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9:00 p.m.
A presale will be available for Citi cardmembers starting Wednesday, May 29 at 2:00 p.m. until Thursday, May 30 at 11:59 p.m. VIP packages will also be available, including premium tickets and access to Gag City Headquarters, which is Minaj's VIP lounge exclusive merch and more.
Pink Friday 2 debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 upon its release, her seventh top 10 on the list.
DON'T GET SCAMMED
Since the number of Americans traveling this summer is predicted to rise, experts believe more scammers will be on the prowl. ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott finds out how you can protect yourself and your bank account.