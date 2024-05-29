Nicki Minaj adds Tampa stop to Pink Friday 2 World Tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready, Barbz: Nicki Minaj is going on tour, and she just added a stop in Tampa.

The hip-hop icon announced the second leg of The Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which will include a stop at Amalie Arena this fall. The tour currently holds the record for the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman and is in the top 10 highest-grossing rap tours of all time.

Minaj will be performing songs from her new album Pink Friday 2, including the platinum-certified "Super Freaky Girl," which rose to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The artist is set to take the stage at Amalie Arena on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9:00 p.m.

A presale will be available for Citi cardmembers starting Wednesday, May 29 at 2:00 p.m. until Thursday, May 30 at 11:59 p.m. VIP packages will also be available, including premium tickets and access to Gag City Headquarters, which is Minaj's VIP lounge exclusive merch and more.

Pink Friday 2 debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 upon its release, her seventh top 10 on the list.