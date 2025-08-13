New tide pool habitat at the Florida Aquarium allows guests to get up close with animals

The Florida Aquarium now has the largest, most immersive tide pool "touch" habitat on the Gulf Coast.

The brand new attraction is 60 feet long and holds 4,000 gallons and more than 200 animals from the Pacific Northwest

Critters you can touch with two fingers include giant pink sea stars, prawns, squat lobsters and a lot more.

This immersive, interactive experience is for all ages and is included with aquarium admission.

