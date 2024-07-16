New K-8 school in Hillsborough County adds to growing trend

TAMPA, Fla. — More and more, we are seeing the traditional elementary and middle school models replaced with one school where kids will stay until high school.

“I think that our kids won’t have the anxiety in all of that of leaving 5th grade into 6th grade. That big middle school change. I think being able to have that continuity and be with younger kids a little longer is a big thing," said Leslee Coppock.

Kenneth E. Adum K-8 Magnet School is the 14th K-8 in Hillsborough County.

Dozens involved with the new school got together Tuesday for the ribbon cutting, including principal Scott Weaver, who was the principal at Roland Park K-8 Magnet School before taking his new role.

“We all know that middle school years are most likely the most difficult years in a child’s life, and just being at a K-8, the kids are already assimilated to the school setting. They know the majority of the kids. They are very comfortable. They are familiar with the teachers," said Weaver.

Coppock and her two 5th graders are very impressed with their new school.

“It’s amazing. We’ve been stalking it all summer as it’s being built. We were walking by. We were bringing the dog by. We’ve just been so excited to see it built," said Coppock.

Having a K-8 on one campus involves 12 acres, five buildings, and 182 classrooms.

Families had to enter a lottery to get into this magnet school that has a focus on international studies.

“This school is, of course, breathtaking, as everyone knows. Walking in, my jaw did drop, too. We are just so excited to stay here through 8th grade. She’s in first grade. So we have a way to go here, so we are just excited," said parent Heather Ramadoss.

While we see more K-8s, there are currently no more in the pipeline in Hillsborough County.

However, the school district does have construction projects in the works for new elementary, middle, and high schools in the years to come.