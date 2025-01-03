New art gallery opens in Tampa, pairing world-renowned talent with local talent

TAMPA — A new art gallery in South Tampa is holding its grand opening celebration on Friday night. The Drew Marc Gallery on MacDill Avenue has two main goals: to showcase world-renowned talent and elevate local talent.

However, curator Drew Trujillo will tell you that the art world isn’t all glitz and glamour. Sometimes, it’s heavy lifting and measuring. He said the most challenging part about a grand opening is timing.

“Getting everything in, like, as you can see, our opening is tonight at 5 p.m., and I’m still hanging things up,” said Trujillo.

Drew moved from Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Tampa Bay five years ago with dreams of changing the art landscape.

“I think Tampa Bay in general is sort of untapped in the art world,” said Trujillo. “There’s not really galleries like this in Tampa yet, there’s a few in town, and I’m really excited that we are all emerging at the same time. We have museum-quality artists from all over the world, all over the country.”

However, at the same time, Drew is also making sure to include our local emerging artists trying to gain a following.

“For instance, someone who is kind of up and coming is paired next to Hunt Slonem, who is extremely well established. it kind of levels everything up all together,” said Trujillo.

One of those local artists is Adrienne Watts, who left real estate to pursue her passion.

“I’m more of an emerging artist but to have my art right next to Hunt Slonem’s, several of the other artists in here who are internationally known, is fantastic,” said Watts.

Artist Betsy Ore Glass says what’s unique about this gallery is that Drew makes everyone feel like they are an equal part of the team.

“He creates a family atmosphere, he encourages us as artists, he challenges us to do more things than maybe we could think that we could do, like painting bigger,” said Glass.

Artist Ninon says her favorite part is getting to know all these other creative people you share the gallery with.

“I actually learn a lot from each and every one of them here. It’s like going to school all over. I love it,” said Ninon.

Drew hopes to be a voice for all artists in the South Tampa community. The future is a blank canvas, so start painting.

“I think it’s a testament that if you believe in yourself and you work really hard and you put in all the hours you can make anything happen,” said Trujillo.