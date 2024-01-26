Neighbors in Hampton Terrace say strangers are snatching ducks from Lake Roberta

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla — Waddling around the banks of Lake Roberta, Muscovy ducks have made themselves at home. A few mallard ducks and an assortment of birds like the Anhinga find common ground and water in Hampton Terrace.

But lately, neighbors have witnessed strangers snatching ducks.

"They're the fabric of this neighborhood, these ducks," said William Truett. "You're welcome in our neighborhood, but you're not welcome to come into our neighborhood and take something that's not yours."

Truett said a truck with a trailer towing a yellow crate began to show up in December. Daniel Felds said his wife had an uncomfortable encounter with the people inside the truck after she watched them lure the ducks with food, tie their legs together and lock them in the crate.

"She said, 'Hey, you can't do that.' They got into it with her and threatened her, they threatened her life, said, 'I'll run you over, whatever, I'll hurt you,' and basically threatened her life," Felds said.

She ran home, but by the time Daniel went outside, they were gone.

"I was so distraught, I got into my truck and tried to go look for them so I could call the police and have them find them," he said.

No luck. But neighbors said the truck has been seen again near the lake, and they are furious these people are taking what doesn't belong to them.

"I know some people say, well, it's trivial. Well, no, it's not—especially when you're a very close neighborhood, and someone comes in and takes something from you that's not theirs," Truett said.

FWC issued a control order for the migratory species, but Muscovy ducks are protected under federal law. You also can't legally take them from public property with land owner permission.

"With these Muscovy ducks, however, you feel about them, it doesn't really matter. But if these ducks are being taken by these individuals, you have to guess that they are taking other ducks that are protected as well," said Truett. "That raises a red flag."

The City of Tampa is also a designated bird sanctuary. Truett said they've been in contact and are working with the city as well as the Tampa Police Department. TPD said it's investigating.

"Whenever things like this happen in a neighborhood, we can report to the police, but what is supposed to happen as a result of the ordinance? How can it be enforced? It would be helpful for us, as stewards of this lake, and we love our neighborhood here. What can we do to make sure we are following the ordinance as well and make sure people are doing the right thing?" said Truett.

We asked the FWC what could be done as well – they sent us a statement, "FWC is aware of the situation, and it is currently under investigation. Due to the investigation status, we cannot release any information at this time, but we are working on a statement and will have that available once we can release more details."