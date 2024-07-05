Multiple victims injured after shooting at Tampa adult entertainment club

TAMPA, Fla. — Multiple people were injured after a shooting at an adult entertainment club in Tampa early Friday morning.
The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at the Pink Pussycat Lounge on North Nebraska Avenue around 2:59 a.m. when they received reports about shots being fired.
There, they found the victims, all with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Officers are still investigating to determine a cause for the shooting.
