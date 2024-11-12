Mother renews search for missing Plant City woman last seen nearly five years ago

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Not a day goes by that Canitha Taylor doesn't think about her daughter Cieha Taylor.

“She just lit up a room when she walked in it. She was spiritual and was always giving really good advice,” said Taylor.

It has been nearly five years since Cieha was last seen. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 6, 2020 Cieha had dropped her boyfriend off at home on Cowart Rd. in Plant City.

Her vehicle was later found about a mile away abandoned on the railroad tracks near East Trapnell Rd. It was still running with her belongings left inside. Her mother continues to grieve, not knowing what happened to her.

'It's a nightmare, it comes in waves. Sometimes I move along with my life, and then you feel guilty because you are trying to move forward without her but trying to keep her memory alive,” Taylor said.

Nov. 16, marks Cieha’s 33rd birthday. To honor Cieha’s life and reignite the search, her mother is placing a new banner at the site of her disappearance.

"As a mother, you have to face the facts that it’s almost five years, in less than three months. My hope is to find closure and answers,” Taylor said.

If you have any information about what happened to Cieha, call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and contact Detective Joseph Florida at (813) 247-8200.