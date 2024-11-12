Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Mother renews search for missing Plant City woman last seen nearly five years ago

Cieha Taylor was last seen at around 4pm on Thursday, February 06, 2020 when she left a residence on Cowart Rd in Plant City after dropping her boyfriend off. Her car was found around 7pm, abandoned at East Trapnell Rd just West of Jap Tucker Rd in Plant City. The car was unlocked and running on the railroad tracks. The Taylor family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to them to finding Cieha. Crime stoppers are offering up to $5000 also.
Cieha Taylor
Posted
and last updated

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Not a day goes by that Canitha Taylor doesn't think about her daughter Cieha Taylor.

“She just lit up a room when she walked in it. She was spiritual and was always giving really good advice,” said Taylor.

It has been nearly five years since Cieha was last seen. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 6, 2020 Cieha had dropped her boyfriend off at home on Cowart Rd. in Plant City.

Her vehicle was later found about a mile away abandoned on the railroad tracks near East Trapnell Rd. It was still running with her belongings left inside. Her mother continues to grieve, not knowing what happened to her.

'It's a nightmare, it comes in waves. Sometimes I move along with my life, and then you feel guilty because you are trying to move forward without her but trying to keep her memory alive,” Taylor said.

Nov. 16, marks Cieha’s 33rd birthday. To honor Cieha’s life and reignite the search, her mother is placing a new banner at the site of her disappearance.

"As a mother, you have to face the facts that it’s almost five years, in less than three months. My hope is to find closure and answers,” Taylor said.

If you have any information about what happened to Cieha, call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and contact Detective Joseph Florida at (813) 247-8200.

Back-to-back storm events brought record storm surge, rainfall and winds to the Tampa Bay region. The question some are asking now isn’t where people should rebuild, but where we should let nature regain control.

Abandoning the Coast?: Where to rebuild & where to let nature take over

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.