Mother arrested for giving 13-month-old daughter bottle containing bleach: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after law enforcement said she gave her 13-month-old daughter a bottle containing bleach.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of the incident on Jan. 2 by a concerned relative, who discovered that Melissa Barnes, 22, was living in an unpowered shed with the baby that was "cold, cluttered and unsanitary."

Deputies said that when the relative removed the baby and attempted to feed her, the baby refused the bottle. When the relative looked closer, they discovered that the bottle contained bleach, which Barnes claimed she used to rinse it.

HCSO detectives launched an investigation, and the Department of Children and Families removed the baby from Barnes' care and placed her with a relative.

After obtaining a search warrant for the shed, detectives said they found bleach-based disinfectant and paint. They added that the contents of the baby bottle were sent to the FBI laboratory for analysis, which confirmed the presence of chlorine-based bleach.

A warrant for Barnes' arrest was obtained on May 28, and on June 3, she was taken into custody by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and charged with child abuse and child neglect.

HCSO said Barnes is currently in jail in Highlands County and will be brought to Hillsborough County at a later date. The investigation is ongoing.