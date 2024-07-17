More veterans in crisis are calling for help since the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline changed its number to 988

TAMPA, Fla — This week marks two years since the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline changed its number to 988.

In 2023 the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said it received more than 16,000 calls from veterans in crisis. This year people working there have already answered 14,000 calls.

"There are more veterans out there reaching out and asking for help," President and CEO Clara Reynolds said.

Reynolds told us that on average one local veteran is dialing 988 each day.

"There's a whole host of other aggravating circumstances that lend to a veteran, at times, feeling hopeless or feeling very frustrated with no help," Dj Reyes, a retired U.S. Army Colonel and national veteran's advocate, explained.

Reyes said transitioning from military to civilian life can be a major challenge for veterans along with affordable housing, employment and education opportunities.

"When you add all of that together, on top of a veteran that may have a service or combat connected disability or condition that is ripe for a major problem, such as resulting criminal behavior, and worse... even suicide," Reyes said.

The national 988 line which can receive texts has seen a nearly 77% increase in texts and a 28% increase in chats per day.

At the Crisis Center veterans and their families can press one after calling 988 to get in direct contact with other veterans.

"The mission of the Crisis Center is to ensure that no one in our community has to face crisis alone. And if you're a veteran in our community, please know that we have certified veteran peers, individuals who have walked in the same shoes you have that are waiting and would be honored to help you in this journey to help you get to better— whatever that looks like for you," Reynolds added.

More veterans live here in Hillsborough County than any other county in the state and Florida is one of the most veteran-populated states in the country.

The Crisis Center said it can also connect veterans directly to the VA and other community services.

"The hardest part of the journey is just picking up the phone and dialing the numbers," Reynolds said.

Since launching the shortened number the veterans crisis line claims they've answered most calls within nine seconds.

"I understand as a fellow veteran and fellow combat veteran that we always demonstrate strength, never weakness. But my message today is it is not weakness to ask for help. It is not weakness to identify I need help. It is strength to ask for help. We have resources we can provide to our veterans because we believe in the mantra, leave no veteran behind on the battlefield," Reyes added.