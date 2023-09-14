Mom of teen killed in 2015 feels for parents of latest Busch Boulevard crash

TAMPA, Fla. — Every time someone is hit by a car on Busch Boulevard, Alexis Miranda’s mother, Valerie Soberon, relives what happened in 2015.

“It brings up all those memories over again, and I begin to feel the pain that those parents are feeling," said Soberon.

Alexis, who was 17, was hit while walking to school and died from her injuries.

Thankfully, the 13-year-old girl hit Wednesday evening, also on Busch Boulevard, survived. Investigators said she suffered a broken leg and head injury.

Tampa Police said the girl was on her bike when one of their police cruisers hit her.

Christine Acosta with Walk Bike Tampa said Busch Boulevard has long been known as a dangerous road.

She said speed limits are too high, and there needs to be more safe crossings and a dedicated bus lane.

“It’s very frustrating and discouraging, frankly, that these kinds of crashes continue to happen in areas where we already know what's wrong. We know what’s wrong. So let’s get to fixing it," said Acosta.

Since Alexis died, her mother has been working with the Vision Zero campaign, whose mission is to lower the number of traffic-related deaths.

“In reality, I feel a little defeated. It’s just hard that use my voice, use my voice, use my voice. And go on camera and do talks when other people lose their children or have a terrible accident with their children, and still it seems like there’s no movement. Or the movement is very slow," said Soberon.

Tampa Police said they are still investigating the crash, but the teen was about 75 feet west of the crosswalk when she was hit.

Just hours later, another 15-year-old was hit and injured by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s vehicle in Seminole.

Deputies said the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

