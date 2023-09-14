Watch Now
Teen hit and injured by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Scene of pedestrian crash on 9/14/2023
The scene of a crash between a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a pedestrian.
Scene of pedestrian crash on 9/14/2023
Posted at 9:48 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 09:55:48-04

LARGO, Fla. — Just hours after a 13-year-old was hit and seriously injured by a Tampa Police vehicle, a 15-year-old was hit and injured by a Pinellas County Sheriff's vehicle.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in the area of Oakhurst Road and Ridgeland Drive.

Deputies said the 15-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, but was taken to a nearby hospital.

