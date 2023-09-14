13-year-old in critical condition after being struck by Tampa Police vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. — A 13-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a Tampa Police vehicle Wednesday night.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said that at 7:40 p.m., an officer was traveling westbound along Busch Boulevard, crossing N. 22nd Street, when a 13-year-old bicyclist attempted to cross Busch southbound.

The vehicle then struck the bicyclist, knocking her off her bike.

The officer immediately stopped and got out of her vehicle. She then contacted Tampa Fire Rescue and proceeded to check on the teen, who had injuries due to being struck.

The officer, along with other Tampa Police officers, provided first aid until fire crews transported the teen to a nearby hospital.

The teen is currently being treated for a broken leg and a head injury.

The officer was not injured in the crash.

"Our thoughts are with the teen cyclist who was injured in this unfortunate incident, and we hope for her full recovery," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We take all accidents involving our officers seriously. Our officers are dedicated to protecting the safety of everyone who uses Tampa's roads, whether they are on foot, in a car, or on a bike. This is a distressing reminder that we must continue our efforts, as a community, to ensure that all pedestrians and cyclists travel safely throughout our city."