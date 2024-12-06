Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for teen last seen in Tampa area

Matthew Friday
FDLE
Matthew Friday
Posted

TAMPA, Fla — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a teen last seen in the Tampa area.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Matthew Friday, 15, was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of Orient Road in Tampa on Thursday (Dec. 5).

Friday is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

FDLE said that Friday was last seen on camera around 11 a.m. Thursday near the 300 block of Live Oak Avenue in Temple Terrace.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Temple Terrace Police Department at 813-989-7110 or 911.

