Missing 14-year-old was taken by suspect to motel in Stuart, Florida: TPD

STUART, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Tampa was taken "without consent" to a motel in Stuart, Florida, police said Friday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Dierya Clavier when she disappeared from the 4200 block of East Okara Road.

The initial alert said that the child may have been with Edna Francois, but it was later canceled when Clavier was located.

After the cancellation, the Tampa Police Department released a statement that said Clavier was taken by a suspect "without parental rights or consent." Detectives found the suspect at the motel in Stuart, and Clavier was safely recovered.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, but they did not clarify whether Francois, who was originally listed in the Missing Child Alert, was the suspect.