Minors arrested in Davis Island Dog Park attack charged as adults

(Source: Raycom Media)
TAMPA, Fla. — The State Attorney said the five minors arrested in connection to an attack at Davis Island Dog Park on Feb. 13 will be charged as adults.

The Tampa Police Department said two victims, who are also underaged, were in a truck when they were assaulted by the suspects. Police said the two victims and the suspects had gathered for a bonfire around 10:42 p.m. on February 13.

Detectives believe the assault was related to a prior argument earlier in the week.

Thesuspects were arrested on Feb. 15 and are facing numerous charges. The sixth suspect was arrested on Feb. 17.

The sixth suspect was already 18 at the time of the attack and was already being charged as an adult.

Based on the charges, the state attorney said Florida law requires them to ask a judge to hold the suspects in jail until the trial. A judge will decide in the next few days.


