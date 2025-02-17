5 minors arrested in attack at Davis Island Dog Park, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Five minors were arrested in connection to an attack at Davis Island Dog Park on Feb. 13, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said the two victims, who are also underaged, were in a truck when they were attacked by the suspects.

Detectives believe the attack was related to a prior argument earlier in the week. The suspects were arrested on Feb. 15 and are facing numerous charges.

Police said one of the victims was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but did not give details on the other victim's condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.