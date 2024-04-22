Millions of Jews across the country are worried about safety as they celebrate Passover

TAMPA, Fla. — The pictures on the wall at the Holocaust museum are of grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, and kids. Some are survivors of the Holocaust. Some aren’t. Some of them are relatives of the museum’s interim CEO Michael Igel.

It’s been 79 years since the end of the Holocaust, but Igel and millions of Jews across the country and abroad are worried about their safety as they celebrate the first day of Passover. They’re on alert as the war in Gaza continues. The FBI is warning about what they call “lone actors.”

“Antisemitism is up over 300 percent since October 7th,” Igel said. “Which, when you think about it is backwards.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, there have been 8,873 antisemitic incidents. Breaking the numbers down even more, they said 161 were assaults, 6,535 were harassment, and 2,177 were vandalism calls.

According to the ADL, California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Massachusetts have had the highest number of incidents.

Despite those stats, the Jewish community across Tampa Bay still plans to celebrate Passover and its meaning.

"The reason Jewish people have been able to survive so many stages of persecution and threats of annihilation is because they found a balance. On one hand, they were always aware of the threats and dangers they faced,” Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski said.

Dubrowski is the Rabbi at Chabad of South Tampa.

"But, at the same time, they always made a conscious decision to celebrate life to be proud of their traditions to continue to observe the holidays and to marry and raise children, and to pass along this beautiful tradition to their children and their children after that. I think that's the message this year on Passover."

Along with the FBI, state and local law enforcement are monitoring things as well.

We reached out to several colleges and universities in the Tampa Bay Area. They said campus police will remain visible around campus and are in communication with local law enforcement.

Igel’s message to the Jewish community and everyone planning to help celebrate Passover is, “Becaefu, but don’t be scared.”

"We still have to be who we are,” he said. “That's what victory looks like, which is one of the important lessons of the holocaust."