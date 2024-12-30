Michigan and Alabama fans bring history of passion and success to Tampa

TAMPA — If you noticed a lot of blue and red around Tampa this week, there is a good reason. Michigan fans and Alabama fans have taken over the city. The two schools will play each other in the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

From the Riverwalk to Ybor City and everywhere in between, fans from two of the most storied universities in all of college football were making their presence felt, yelling, “Roll Tide” or “Go Blue” from every direction.

“We’re both from Michigan, we ‘ve been Michigan fans since this high, here to watch Michigan beat Bama twice in one year, go blue,” said Michigan Fan Denny Smolinski, who traveled to Tampa with his best friend.

“We certainly have some bad blood after last year’s Rose Bowl experience, so we are looking forward to some tough play,” said Alabama fan Charlie Burnett, whose daughter attends Alabama.

Many of these fans have family and friends who will be on the field, either playing or performing.

“My brother is a senior, Joel Metzger, number 56, linebacker and special teams, from Michigan, hometown Battlecreek, and it’s his senior year, so I can’t wait,” said Sarah Metzger.

“My daughter’s boyfriend Robby Utes plays for Alabama number 45, so we came down here to support him,” said Tim Therell.

“Well, one of my best friends down here, his daughter, is on the dance team. She is a junior, and we came down to support her,” said Michigan fan Peter Cassato.

For many of the students who made the trip, this is more than just a bowl game, it’s an exclamation point to their college careers.

“I went to every home game, every Big Ten Championship, we were in, so it means a lot that I get to travel for the last one and be a big one,” said Michigan senior Sydney Cole.

While Ybor City businesses say it’s always nice to give people from out of state a reason to visit the Reliaquest Bowl delivers every year.

“Just a lot of different people coming in, it’s awesome, it uplifts us, it helps local businesses out,” said Taylor with Blind Tiger Coffee Roasters.

“We went to the Colombia restaurant this morning, it was actually really nice, great food, great atmosphere, great staff,” said Alabama fan Lilly Burnett.

However, what’s really on everyone’s appetite is a feast of touchdowns come game time.

“It’s always about winning, but either way I’m still a fan right,” said Alabama fan Jerry Heckman.

Every fan has their own vision of what the final score will be.

“I’m going to go Michigan, they are 14-point underdogs, and they are going to go straight up I’m going to take the odds,” said Peter Casasato.

“Alabama 42, Michigan 21,” said Therell.

One thing these fans can agree on, is the weather here is better than at home.

“Michigan is about 30 degrees and snow, feels like 7,” said Smolinski.