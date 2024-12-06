Metropolitan Ministries prepares to serve thousands of families in need during the holiday season

The Metropolitan Ministriesholiday tent prepares to serve thousands of people this holiday season after the back-to-back hurricanes.

Tim Marks, the CEO of Metropolitan Ministries, said they are seeing a greater need in the community this year.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they expect to serve 30,000 families.

The holiday tent is open to serve people needing food, services, and resources. Click here for the resources they provide.

There are plenty of opportunities to donate or volunteer. Marks said the most needed items right now are ham, turkey, cereal, cheese, and children's toys.

Metropolitan Ministries is also looking for volunteers to help with the mission.

Click here if you are interested in donating or volunteering.