Mental health event taking place Saturday for people living with skin conditions

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Dealing with a skin condition can be tough. Having to explain a skin condition or having to deal with people staring at you can really chip away at your mental health.

That’s why a mental health event called Beyond the Surface is happening this weekend.

The event will take place at Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center in Plant City this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s free to the public, and you don’t have to have a skin condition to show up and offer support.

There will be a clinical psychologist, a Q&A with a dermatologist, local political leaders, and our very own ABC Action News anchor, Wendy Ryan.

There will also be mental health activities for the youngins, including arts and crafts and positive affirmations.

“So, it’s very important because as a patient that lives with vitiligo, my mental health is very important to me, and I struggled when I was first diagnosed and, so, I thought to myself, ‘If I’m struggling, there’s got to be many others that are struggling,’” said Tonja Johnson with Beautifully Unblemished.

There will also be an on-site doctor who will provide free melanoma screenings.

“But most importantly, it’s the awareness, and along with the screenings, people will be getting an education about what to look for and also how to hopefully prevent,” said Dr. Seth B. Forman with ForCare Dermatology.

Lunch will be provided, and they recommend that you sign up for the event on their website.