Megan Thee Stallion announces Tampa stop during summer tour

TAMPA, Fla. — It's official: popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her "Hot Girl Summer" tour to Tampa.

The three-time Grammy-award-winning artist, known affectionately by fans as Meg, announced the Tampa date as part of a 31-city trek. The tour marks her first time ever headlining arenas, and she'll be joined by special guest GloRilla.

The show is scheduled at Amalie Arena for Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m. She'll also make a stop in Hollywood, Fla., at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets for the tour from March 20 at 1 p.m. to March 21 at 10 p.m.

The rapper's latest song, "HISS," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February, her third song to do so. It also became the first solo female rap song to debut as No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. She now holds the record for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history.