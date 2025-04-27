MDS Foundation hosts Move for MDS to raise awareness for rare blood cancer

TAMPA, Fla. — The MDS Foundation held its annual Move for MDS in Tampa this weekend.

The walk aims to raise awareness and funds for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), a rare form of blood cancer.

Peggy Ann Torney, the CEO of the MDS Foundation, emphasizes the importance of spreading awareness about the illness.

"We are committed to improving the lives of everyone affected by MDS," Torney said. "Today's walk is not just about raising funds; it is about providing hope and connecting individuals with the information, community, and expertise they need when they receive a diagnosis."

MDS affects the bone marrow's ability to produce healthy blood cells, and while chemotherapy can help manage the disease, a bone marrow transplant is often the only potential cure. With minimal public knowledge of MDS, the foundation aims to shed light on the disease and its challenges.

Aileen Cerchiara joined the walk on Sunday morning.

Her father was diagnosed with MDS, then later with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Cerchiara is also Miss Belleair Beach and is currently competing for Miss Florida.

Because of her father's diagnosis, she decided to use her platform to raise awareness about MDS.

"Many people are unaware of MDS and how it differentiates from other cancers," she explained. "It's crucial that we educate the public and encourage more donors to step forward."

The MDS Foundation encourages anyone interested in supporting their mission to visit their website, where they can learn about volunteering opportunities, upcoming fundraising events, and how to donate.

"Moments like these reinforce the power of community. Together, we can provide education and build the support network needed to help those affected by MDS," Torney concluded.