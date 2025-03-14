Marine hit by vehicle while running along road at MacDill Air Force Base dies

TAMPA, Fla. — A Marine died after he was hit by a vehicle while running along a road at MacDill Air Force Base.

Military officials said Cpl. Jack Cody was running along a road on base around 7:16 a.m. on Wednesday when he was hit. First aid was provided at the scene and Cody was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

Cody was a U.S. Marine from the 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion of the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center.

“Corporal Cody was loved by all in the unit and the heart of his section,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Justin Davis, Inspector Instructor, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion. “There was nothing at Site Tampa he was not involved in. We grieve his loss and will continue to diligently carry out our mission in his honor. He will forever be in our memory.”

Officials said the 4th AABN’s mission is to "conduct amphibious and mechanized operations in order to support the ground combat element with maneuver, fires, force protection, and command and control."

“Cpl. Jack Cody was the heartbeat of the platoon,” said U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joshua Riddle, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion Maintenance Officer. “He was a Marine through and through, he was a professional in everything he did, enjoyed the outdoors, and would make everyone laugh. He will be missed by every Marine at 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion.”

The incident is still being investigated by the 6th Security Forces Squadron.