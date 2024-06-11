'Margaritaville at Sea' cruise line expands to Port Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FLA — Margaritaville at Sea’s new ship, the Islander, is here! The 2,650-passenger ship will set sail on its maiden voyage Friday, June 14.

The cruise line will offer four and five night cruises with stops in Key West, Cozumel and Progreso, and more.

"We couldn't be more delighted,” said Wade Elliot, the senior vice president of marketing and business development for Port Tampa.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander has the first three-story poolside Landshark Bar. There’s an adult outdoor lounge and pool called The Tiki Bar, a 14-story tropical atrium, a Caribbean Amphibian Splash and Slide, and more.

The ship has fully redesigned all 1,100 staterooms with all new furnishings, including Margaritaville’s signature bedding, pillows, and linens.

"Part of Margaritaville is really about being both fun and escapism, and so we really wanted to bring those two concepts together with the Islander," said Amanda Travaglini, Chief Marketing Officer at Margaritaville at Sea.

The cruise line first launched in the Summer of 2022 with two-night cruises to the Bahamas leaving from Palm Beach. The Margaritaville at Sea Islander is the cruise line's second ship, and Tampa is its home.

"We have received such an incredible warm welcome in Tampa,” said Travaglini.

With the addition of Margaritaville, Port Tampa now has seven ships leaving from here. Elliot said they will now have one and a half million passengers cruising and they’re expecting to bring in about $626 million and new jobs.

"The entire community downtown, Ybor, Water Street, the beaches, the parks,” he said. “They all benefit from more visitors, especially the cruise business."

