Man wanted for murder in Georgia located walking along I-4 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man wanted for murder in Georgia was located walking on I-4 in Hillsborough County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a trooper patrolling Hillsborough County saw a man walking the shoulder of I-4 westbound near I-75 around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The trooper asked for the person's driver's license and was identified as Edward Hunt, 62, from Georgia.

According to FHP, the trooper ran Hunt's license through the state and federal crime databases known as the FCIC/NCIC. The search revealed that Hunt had an outstanding warrant for murder in Georgia.

FHP said that Hunt was taken to the Orient Road jail and was taken into custody by detention deputies.