Man stabbed to death after altercation in Fishhawk community: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man was stabbed to death after an argument in the Fishhawk community.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), two men got into an altercation near the 5600 block of Tanagerlake Road around 1:02 p.m. Tuesday.

HCSO said that one man was stabbed in the argument and died.

Officials have not provided any additional information and called it an active investigation.

