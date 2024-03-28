Man shot in Westshore Plaza mall parking lot, suspect unknown: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the Westshore Plaza parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department said they were notified of shots heard in the mall parking lot around 3 p.m. Shortly after, a man at a different location told police he was the one who had been shot.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that all parties know each other, but detectives are still working to find a suspect and determine what led to the shooting.

“The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority," a spokesperson for WPG, owner of WestShore Plaza, said. "We are working closely with the Tampa Police Department as they investigate this isolated incident."