Man killed in work accident involving auger in Tampa: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was killed in a work site accident in Tampa, according to officials.
Tampa Fire Rescue said the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 5200 block of Adamo Drive.
When fire rescue crews arrived, they found a man who was involved in a fatal accident involving an auger.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently investigating the incident.
