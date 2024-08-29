Watch Now
Man killed in work accident involving auger in Tampa: TFR

A man was killed in a work site accident in Tampa, according to officials. Tampa Fire Rescue said the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 5200 block of Adamo Drive. When fire rescue crews arrived, they found a man who was involved in a fatal accident involving an auger.
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was killed in a work site accident in Tampa, according to officials.

Tampa Fire Rescue said the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 5200 block of Adamo Drive.

When fire rescue crews arrived, they found a man who was involved in a fatal accident involving an auger.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

