Man hurt in 'critical' Tampa crash, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a serious crash in Tampa on Sunday afternoon that resulted in a man being hurt.

The crash occurred at 4:54 p.m. at the intersection of North Florida Avenue and West Waters Avenue, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.

At the scene, police said they found a man who was unconscious. Lifesaving measures were performed by first responders, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

TPD said they are still investigating what caused the crash.

As a result of the crash, North Florida Avenue and West Waters Avenue are closed and will remain closed for the next few hours. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to allow police to conduct their investigation.

