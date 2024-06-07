Man hospitalized after getting shot at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Tampa early Friday morning.
The Tampa Police Department said officers launched an investigation at the Infinity Buena Vista Apartments on North Armenia Avenue around 4:44 a.m.
There, they found the victim with "lower body trauma." He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Police said all parties remained at the scene, and there is no threat to the public.
Elizabeth Hartranft was traveling to Tampa and had to leave her Airbnb the same day she arrived after its host denied her service dog. ABC Action News reporter Rochelle Alleyne spoke to experts about the rise of fake service animals and the uncertain rights of people with legitimate service dogs.
Denied: the rise of fake service dogs and the harm it's doing to those that are 'legit'