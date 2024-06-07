Man hospitalized after getting shot at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Tampa early Friday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers launched an investigation at the Infinity Buena Vista Apartments on North Armenia Avenue around 4:44 a.m.

There, they found the victim with "lower body trauma." He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said all parties remained at the scene, and there is no threat to the public.