Man found not guilty of murder of gay man in dog park murder trial

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County jury found Gerald Declan Radford not guilty for the shooting of a gay man at a Tampa dog park last year.
Radford was charged with second-degree murder for the death of a gay man at a Tampa dog park in 2024.
According to prosecutors, Radford fatally shot Walt Lay last February after witnesses said Radford taunted Lay for months because he was gay.
Radford claimed he shot Lay in self-defense after Lay attacked him, but a judge denied Radford’s motion to have the case dismissed following a stand-your-ground hearing.
