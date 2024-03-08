Watch Now
Second-degree murder charges filed against man who killed victim in dog park

Adam Walser talks to Gerald Declan Radford
Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 08, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office filed second-degree murder charges against a man who allegedly shot another man at a Tampa dog park in February.

Officials said that despite suspect Gerald Declan Radford claiming self-defense, he was motivated by the fact that the victim, 52-year-old Walter Lay, was gay.

On Feb. 2, officials said Radford told 911 dispatchers he shot Lay. Multiple community members then came forward to report that he was using offensive terms towards Lay, and Lay himself created a video saying Radford told him he was "gonna die."

Lay had been complaining to his friends about harassment from Radford at West Dog Park for months.

Radford was arrested on March 8.

The state attorney's office said it would seek an enhancement as a hate crime.

The ABC Action News I-Team looked into the shooting before charges were filed.

