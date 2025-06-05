Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Man dead after argument led to shooting in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Posted

LAKE MAGDALENE, Fla. — Deputies said a man is dead after an argument led to a shooting early Thursday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the 500 block of Jeanal Place around 12:25 a.m. after receiving reports about a shooting.

At the scene, they found a woman outside a home with a lower-body injury. Inside the home, the man was found dead with "upper body trauma."

During the investigation, detectives learned that the man and the woman were involved in an altercation that escalated to the shooting.

Deputies said the man’s identity will be released once his next of kin has been notified.

Hurricane season is officially here, and experts say now is the time to hurricane-prep your home and yard. From flying branches to toppling trees, yard debris can quickly turn dangerous when a storm rolls in.

Hurricane season is here, and it's time to prepare your yard

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.