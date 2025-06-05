Man dead after argument led to shooting in Hillsborough County

LAKE MAGDALENE, Fla. — Deputies said a man is dead after an argument led to a shooting early Thursday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the 500 block of Jeanal Place around 12:25 a.m. after receiving reports about a shooting.

At the scene, they found a woman outside a home with a lower-body injury. Inside the home, the man was found dead with "upper body trauma."

During the investigation, detectives learned that the man and the woman were involved in an altercation that escalated to the shooting.

Deputies said the man’s identity will be released once his next of kin has been notified.