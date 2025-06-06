Man charged after claiming he had a bomb, shutting down Tampa road

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested a man on Thursday after he claimed he had a bomb, subsequently shutting down North Dale Mabry Highway.

According to TPD, officers arrived at North Dale Mabry Highway and Columbus Drive around 6:30 p.m. when they received reports that a driver was asleep at the wheel, hindering the traffic flow.

When officers approached the vehicle, they noticed it was in reverse and the engine was still running. Officers then woke up Jeremy Johnson, 30, who was sleeping in the driver's seat.

TPD said Johnson refused to identify himself and exit the vehicle. They also said they found drug paraphernalia, which Johnson picked up and smoked out of while still inside.

While officers attempted to take Johnson into custody, he claimed he had a bomb in the vehicle. Out of an abundance of caution, police shut down southbound traffic on N Dale Mabry Highway between Tampa Bay Boulevard and Columbus Drive.

Officers then searched the vehicle and Johnson's belongings, unable to find a threat. After 25 minutes, TPD said Johnson complied with commands and exited his vehicle.

Johnson was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including one felony count of possession of cocaine, one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.