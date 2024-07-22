Watch Now
Man arrested after he made threats to his former employer and threatened to kill everyone: HCSO

Posted at 5:32 PM, Jul 22, 2024

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Hillsborough County man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a former employer over a paycheck dispute, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says that at 10:30 a.m. today (July 22), they went to the 4400 block of Eagle Falls Place after a report that a former employee at the business had confronted a manager about a paycheck issue, had a gun and threatened to kill everyone.

The suspect, identified as Tito Evan-Lloyd, 39, left the business but was found at the 400 block of Royal Palm Empress Drive in Ruskin.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that the dispute was over $75.

"It is shocking that someone would resort to such extreme measures over a $75 matter. Violence and intimidation have no place in Hillsborough County," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The suspect's actions were a serious threat to public safety, and our deputies did an outstanding job in bringing him into custody quickly," Sheriff Chronister said.

Evan-Lloyd was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felon Carrying Concealed Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

