Man arrested for killing mother, injuring children in car crash while driving impaired: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for driving impaired following a crash that left one woman dead and three children seriously injured.

HCSO said on Feb. 27, Nicholas Betancourt, 33, was arrested for driving under the influence and was released the following day at 9 a.m.

On Feb. 28, around 3:45 p.m., Betancourt was then driving with a suspended license northbound on Gunn Highway when he entered the southbound lanes and struck another vehicle. As a result of the crash, the driver was killed and her three children were seriously injured.

Authorities said the driver was a 36-year-old woman and her children were ages four, six, and 15.

Detectives said Betancourt was under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine at the time of the crash. During a search of his vehicle, deputies found multiple drugs including methamphetamine, mushrooms, cocaine, MDMA, oxycodone, Xanax, and carisoprodol.

"A mother lost her life, and her children will carry that emotional scar forever. This family's life was shattered in an instant because of one man's selfish and reckless decision," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Nicholas Betancourt chose to drive under the influence not once, but twice in just hours, leading to a tragedy that could have been entirely avoided."

HCSO charged Betancourt with driving under the influence manslaughter, vehicular homicide, driving under the influence seriously bodily injury, and possession of a controlled substance among other charges.