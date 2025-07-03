Man arrested for 2022 Plant City murder after he fled the country: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a man linked to a fatal 2022 shooting in Plant City.

In April of 2022, 48-year-old Oscar Juan Molina got in a fight at a Twilight Zone Liquor that escalated into a shooting where one person was killed, according to HCSO.

Authorities said Molina fled to Mexico after the shooting and remained out of the country until HCSO learned of his return, leading to his arrest on July 2.

Molina now faces murder-related charges, as well as additional firearm and warrant-related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.