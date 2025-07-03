Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Man arrested for 2022 Plant City murder after he fled the country: HCSO

HCSO
WFTS
HCSO
Posted

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a man linked to a fatal 2022 shooting in Plant City.

In April of 2022, 48-year-old Oscar Juan Molina got in a fight at a Twilight Zone Liquor that escalated into a shooting where one person was killed, according to HCSO.

Authorities said Molina fled to Mexico after the shooting and remained out of the country until HCSO learned of his return, leading to his arrest on July 2.

Molina now faces murder-related charges, as well as additional firearm and warrant-related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Brides, families fighting for refunds after event venue closes suddenly

“We’ve struggled so hard to scrape the money to be able to do this for her,” Irizarry said. “She’s my only girl and I wanted this so much for her.”

Couples and families who had weddings and events planned at a well-known venue that abruptly closed claim they’re out thousands of dollars and aren’t being given refunds. Annette Irizarry was supposed to hold her 15-year-old daughter’s quinceañera in August at the Clearwater location and said she’s now out the $6,160 she paid. Without that money, Irizarry said she can’t afford to have her daughter’s celebration somewhere else.

Brides, families fighting for refunds after event venue closes suddenly

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.