SWAT situation in Hillsborough County ends, Plant City homicide suspect identified

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A SWAT situation in northeast Hillsborough County has ended safely and authorities have identified a man believed to be in connection with a Plant City shooting

According to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), SWAT and Crisis Negotiator units were activated to a home in the 20000 block of Still Wind Drive just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police believed 44-year-old Oscar Molina may have been inside the home. He is wanted in connection to a April 14 homicide at the Twilight Zone Bar.

HCSO said there were multiple attempts to contact the suspect inside the home. Eventually, a robot was used to clear the home and Molina was not located.

The suspect may be traveling in a 2016 black Dodge Charger with Florida tag: JLRN07, HCSO said.

SWAT situation at NE Hillsborough Co. home ends safely. Wanted suspect not found in house. HCSO still looking for shooter in last month's Twilight Zone murder, Oscar Molina. pic.twitter.com/YysS1PamV0 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 3, 2022

"Due to the nature of his crimes, this was intel that we had to act on immediately in order to try to locate this violent, dangerous individual. We will continue our pursuit of this homicide suspect until he is arrested," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "If anyone knows his whereabouts, we are urging you to please call us before he is able to hurt someone else."

Due to the large law enforcement presence, school bus stops in the neighborhood were affected during the afternoon hours. HCSO worked in coordination with Hillsborough County Public Schools to determine new drop off locations in the vicinity for two bus stops. HCSO verified addresses and walked a small group of students to their residents to ensure they made it home safely.

Anyone with information on Molina's whereabouts are asked to contact police immediately.