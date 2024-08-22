Lutz boutique Loft 181 offers free and easy back-to-school shopping for girls in need

LUTZ, Fla. — It’s been a busy month for back-to-school shopping, but not every student can afford a new wardrobe. That’s where an area nonprofit is filling in the gap to ensure teenage girls in need look and feel their best.

When you first walk into Loft 181 in Lutz, it looks like a high-end boutique—then you realize every item on the racks is free. That’s because it was all created for teenage girls in foster care and girls recovering from human trafficking.

“At Loft 181, first and foremost, our goal is to offer love and value to each girl who walks through the door,” said store manager Jennifer Whitten.

Loft 181 has operated under the non-profit organization One More Child since 2019. In the course of a year, they will work with more than 400 girls, but back to school is always their busiest time.

“For many of these girls, they come into care with the clothing on their backs and their name, and that is all that they have,” said Whitten. “The reality is if we do not offer these services these girls will not be able to get new clothing for back to school. Clothing is incredibly important to these girls, your sense of self worth and image are often portrayed through your clothing.”

Whitten said every girl receives one-on-one attention; no one leaves without looking and feeling their best.

“Oftentimes they come in, and they won’t make eye contact with us. They are very shy, and as we begin going around the store, helping them find items, building that relationship, and connecting with them, it’s amazing to see the transformation,” said Whitten.

“I feel very loved and welcomed here,” said shopper Jasmin Ponce.

Ponce said her back-to-school experience would have been totally different without Loft 181.

“So coming here has definitely helped me a lot, where I’m able to go to school and wear clothes, and everybody is like, ‘Oh my gosh, you are so cute.' So it's been very nice where I don’t have to break my neck or sell an arm or a leg to get cute clothes,” said Whitten.

There is no limit. Loft 181 will supply the girls with as many outfits as they desire. Most of the items in the store are gently used and donated by individuals or other stores in the community.

“It kind of makes me feel like it's my own walk-in closet, and it’s just so beautiful. It makes me feel like a Kardashian,” said Whitten. “One of my favorite parts about shopping here is when I get to go in the fitting rooms and try everything on, and I walk out, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, you look so nice.' It’s kind of like I’m on a little runway, so it feels really, really amazing.”

The boutique was even recognized by Hillsborough County.

“At the beginning of this month, we were awarded a commendation from the county for the work we are doing in the community,” said Whitten. “I think it’s an incredible honor to get to serve these girls in this way, and if I can advocate for them, then I’m more than happy to do that.”

