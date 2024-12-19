Local health experts weigh in on safety of fluoride in drinking water

PINELLAS COUNTY — Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that can be found in things like dental products and water supply.

“Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral, and it dissolves in water, and we find it commonly just like the way we see iron or calcium in many consumer products,” said Dr. Maggie Davis, pediatric dentist in Palm Harbor.

“Some communities may actually have too much where they have to remove it from the water supply and lower it, and other communities may not have enough, and they will add it to the water supply,” said Dr. David Berger, a pediatrician at Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care.

Fluoride is primarily used to prevent tooth decay and cavities by strengthening enamel.

“How it works against bacteria is it can actually get into the bacteria and basically stop the acid factories of bacteria. Acid is what softens our teeth and causes the dissolution of enamel. So if the fluoride can get in and stop the bacteria from producing those acids, we then get that anti-cavity effect,” said Davis.

Questions surrounding the safety of fluoride started swirling nationally a few weeks ago. One of the concerns is that when it’s ingested in high concentrations, it could be associated with cognitive issues in children, like lower IQ.

“What’s come about is in the past few years there have been some research that have shown that fluoride levels, fluoride exposure to children, can impact at least according to the study, cognitive outcomes, negative behaviors,” said Berger.

According to The Cleveland Clinic, fluoride can be harmful in large quantities but it’s difficult to reach toxic levels due to the low amount of fluoride in drinking water and over-the-counter products like toothpaste and mouthwash.

In the United States, the recommended fluoride in community water is 0.7mg/L. The American Dental Association, The American Academy of Pediatrics, and the CDC have backed the use of low levels of fluoride in drinking water for decades and still do.

Last month, Joseph Ladapo, the Florida Surgeon General, went against those groups, encouraging Florida cities and municipalities to stop adding fluoride to the water supply.

“It is public health malpractice to continue doing it,” said Joseph Ladapo.

Part of Ladapo’s reasonings come from research from the National Toxicology Program, which cited concern that some pregnant women and children could be getting more fluoride than they need.

The NTP research said there were insufficient data to determine if the United States’ fluoride level of 0.7 mg/L has a negative effect on children’s IQ.

With these concerns, though, the City of Winter Haven even recently voted to stop adding fluoride to its water supply by January 1.

That’s why ABC Action News reached out to pediatric dentist Dr. Maggie Davis to get her professional opinion on the issue.

“As a mother and a pediatric dentist, you should always be looking for that therapeutic dose. Not too little and not too much,” said Davis.

Davis said she stands by the safety of small amounts of Fluoride in our drinking water and dental products.

“As a mother of 3, as a pediatric dentist, I feel very comfortable recommending that appropriate therapeutic dose of fluoridated toothpaste, fluoridated water,” said Davis.

“When fluoride [toothpaste] is given appropriately, meaning in a child that’s 0 to 3, a smear size amount which is the equivalent of 0.1milligrams and then a 3 to a 6-year-old that would a pea size amount of fluoride. So that would be 0.25 milligrams. So we are giving fluoridated products in those amounts and they are very safe to be ingested,” she added.

She believes fluoride in water is a key part of reducing tooth decay, especially in communities with limited access to dental care.

“I think if we were to take that away, we would see a gradual increase in the rate of cavities,” said Davis. “In a tube of toothpaste, we are actually seeing a higher concentration than in our community water sources."

Holistic pediatrician Dr. David Berger believes it’s important to weigh the pros and cons and risks versus benefits.

“I think it’s kind of important to put all things in relative terms. So this is a mineral, this is not a heavy metal to the source of like mercury or lead where there’s absolutely no biological benefit to having any exposure to it whatsoever,” said Berger.

“There probably is some type of sweet spot here. We know that. It’s part of enamel... so is there a way that we can make sure people are getting the right amount?” he added.

He believes there’s not enough research on the issue yet.

“Really, there’s, in my opinion, not enough research that one should make a call one way or the other. And I don’t think there’s enough research out there that calls for a change in national policy," said Berger.

If you have concerns about fluoride intake, you’re encouraged to contact your doctor.