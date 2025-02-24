Life-saving innovation: Tampa man shares heart attack survival story

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — February is American Heart Month, and we have an incredible story of survival that happened right here in Tampa. A man suffered a heart attack, coded three times, and underwent multiple surgeries. He is now back to living his life, thanks to an innovative medical device that is quickly gaining attention.

That device is called an Impella. Cardiovascular doctors at Tampa General Hospital explained that it's a temporary heart pump saving lives in the Tampa Bay area.

Lives like Charles Black. On July 16, 2024, Charles went to play golf as if it was any other hot summer day. That golf trip ended with him in the hospital, where he proceeded to fight for his life throughout the next few weeks.

He had a heart attack, coded three times, was life-flighted to different hospitals, and had multiple surgeries. One of those critical interventions was the insertion of the Impella. Dr. Lucian Lozonchi explained that the Impella draws blood from the left ventricle and pumps it into the aorta, boosting blood flow throughout the body and giving the heart a chance to rest and recover.

“Then the pump was removed, and his heart recovered. It was really weak, but we were able to keep him alive,” Dr. Lozonchi said.

Ultimately, that tiny device gave Charles his life back. Now, he carries the Impella in a key chain as a reminder that every day is a gift. Meanwhile, his wife was emotional as she recalled the days at the hospital, hoping and praying her husband would be okay. She said she is forever thankful for the medical staff and their techniques.

“I thank God every day that these people were there with these gifts and talents and able to save his life and mine," Ginni Black said.

The couple said they are now ready to live happily ever after.

"I’m blessed and thankful that I have my husband back," Ginni said. "So for the next five years, we are going to spend every day together. We are not going to take any day for granted.”

The doctor said the Impella continues to develop, giving hope to heart attack survivors.