Last beam placed on new Howard Frankland Bridge, with opening planned for 2025

TAMPA, Fla — The final beam was placed on the new Howard Frankland Bridge as construction nears end.

FDOT announced the beam placement on Thursday.

FDOT said that the bridge will begin use in the Spring of 2025.

Construction of the new bridge started in 2020. When completed, it will have four general-use lanes in each direction and four tolled express lanes in each direction.

