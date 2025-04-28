Korean supermarket H Mart files plans to build in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Turns out H Mart, a longstanding Korean supermarket chain from New York, has big plans for Tampa.

The company submitted its plans to build its latest store at 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue to the City of Tampa. It will be the second Florida location as an Orlando store also prepares to open, giving Floridians a chance to shop its vast array of groceries, including kimchi, katsu and jjajang.

Launched in 1982 in Queens, H Mart has since opened nearly 100 stores across the country, making it the largest Asian supermarket chain in America. It is known for its extensive selection of Asian foods, as well as its in-store food halls.

The store was most notably featured in Japanese Breakfast singer Michelle Zauner's 2021 memoir, which she describes as "a piece of home."