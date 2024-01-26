Juvenile shot and seriously injured in Tampa Friday afternoon

Tampa Police said a juvenile was left with serious injuries after being shot in Tampa Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers were called to the shooting on the 8600 block of North Armenia Avenue just before 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said the juvenile who was shot suffered serious injuries but was stable when taken to a nearby hospital. TPD said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or text Tip411.

This is a Breaking News story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.